Robotti Robert Raises Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Robotti Robert raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,435,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,209. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

