Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Lowered to C$81.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

