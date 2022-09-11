Rosenblatt Securities Cuts ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $29.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.04 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $988.17 million, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 147.1% in the first quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 101.1% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 932,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 469,042 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $9,406,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 398,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

