Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $112.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.42.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.81. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 138.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 309.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

