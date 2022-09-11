Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

ROST opened at $93.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

