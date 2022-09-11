Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Price Target Cut to 600.00

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from 775.00 to 600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.56. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $107.00.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Unibrew A/S (ROYUF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.