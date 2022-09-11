RP Investment Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 625,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Ribbit LEAP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Ribbit LEAP Price Performance

Shares of LEAP stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Ribbit LEAP Company Profile

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial services and technology sectors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.