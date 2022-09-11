RP Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) by 549.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,439 shares during the period. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 makes up approximately 1.5% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.42% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 345,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of AGCB stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading hours on Friday. 1,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.