RP Investment Advisors LP Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,040 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNRH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Friday. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,037. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

