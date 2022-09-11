RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 198,683 Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

RP Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,683 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REVH. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 989,557 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 694,079 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,435,000.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of REVH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.