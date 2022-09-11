RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 579,882 Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

RP Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,882 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,679,000.

Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 3,229,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

