RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 650,000 Shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

RP Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. LDH Growth Corp I comprises 1.3% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 757,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDHA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.91. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,611. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

