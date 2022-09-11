RP Investment Advisors LP Sells 771,375 Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

RP Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771,375 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.00% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $277,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 150,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,899. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

