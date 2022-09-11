RP Investment Advisors LP Takes $2.45 Million Position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.73% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 5.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 985,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,832,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 10.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 577,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 30.6% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,199,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ JUGG remained flat at $9.79 during trading hours on Friday. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

