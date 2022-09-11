Saito 1-Day Volume Tops $287,019.00 (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Saito has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saito has a total market cap of $11.91 million and approximately $287,019.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saito coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Saito Coin Profile

Saito (SAITO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial. Saito’s official website is saito.io.

Saito Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saito is a Web3 Foundation grant recipient that runs blockchain applications directly in the browser. The network pays ISPs instead of miners or stakers, allowing Web3 projects to self-fund infrastructure instead of passing costs to predatory monopolies like Infura.”

