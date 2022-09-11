SALT Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $19,122.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SALT has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,657.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005483 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00075645 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

