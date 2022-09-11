Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target Raised to €13.00

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.42.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.