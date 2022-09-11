ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 5.1% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned about 1.22% of ServiceNow worth $1,361,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $470.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.03 and a 200-day moving average of $487.21. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 516.52, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

