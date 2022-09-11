SFI Advisors LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF comprises 1.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned 2.25% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

PSL stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,776. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.