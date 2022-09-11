SFI Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $65.81. 56,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,062. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
