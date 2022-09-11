SFI Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

SFI Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $65.81. 56,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,062. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.