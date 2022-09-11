SFI Advisors LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

PFD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,898. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

