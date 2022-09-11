SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €6.60 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.10 ($8.27) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on SGL Carbon in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

SGL Carbon Trading Down 0.5 %

SGL Carbon stock opened at €7.60 ($7.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.10. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of €10.78 ($11.00). The company has a market capitalization of $928.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

