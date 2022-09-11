Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $219.03 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $219.03 million and $5.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Nano (XNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004810 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001168 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 51,987,922,992 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.