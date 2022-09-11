Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 3,573,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.17. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,027,325 shares of company stock valued at $24,175,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

