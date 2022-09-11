SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) is Tiger Management L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Tiger Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,290,100 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up about 2.4% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.30% of SLM worth $14,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SLM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

