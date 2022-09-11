SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $16.18 Average PT from Analysts

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.18.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.31 on Friday. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $838.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 780.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

