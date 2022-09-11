SmartPad Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (PAD)

SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One SmartPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartPad has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
SmartPad Profile
SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.
SmartPad Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SmartPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.