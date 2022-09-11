Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Snap has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

