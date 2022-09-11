Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,940,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,260 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $69,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $104,868,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $125,811,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 54,653,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,876,460. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.