Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Lifted by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,250 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $38.37. 5,733,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,601. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

