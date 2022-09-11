SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SpartanNash by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.