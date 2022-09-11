S&T Bank PA Buys 2,503 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Enstar Group LTD boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $36,527,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,999,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

