S&T Bank PA Buys 451 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

