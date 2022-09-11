S&T Bank PA Grows Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Kforce were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Kforce by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 94,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,660. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

