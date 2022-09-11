S&T Bank PA Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S&T Bank PA cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,161,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

