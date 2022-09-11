S&T Bank PA Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.38% of InterDigital worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 87.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 102,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $5,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 309.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 213,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. 226,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $74.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

