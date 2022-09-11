S&T Bank PA Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 290,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,781,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,613. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

