S&T Bank PA Increases Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

S&T Bank PA raised its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. AMERISAFE accounts for approximately 2.2% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $14,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,675,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

