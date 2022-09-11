S&T Bank PA Raises Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.08% of Western Digital worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 3,525,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

