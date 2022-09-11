S&T Bank PA Sells 459 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. FMC comprises about 1.4% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.70. 782,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

