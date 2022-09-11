Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

SBUX stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,376,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $262,787,000 after acquiring an additional 316,497 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,806,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

