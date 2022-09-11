Status Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.35 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Status has a total market capitalization of $105.18 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005503 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

