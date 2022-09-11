StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StepStone Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.08.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 68,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.