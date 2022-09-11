Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.38.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,786,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

