StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.66. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 4.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

