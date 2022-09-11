StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 108.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,828,000 after buying an additional 832,711 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,457,000 after buying an additional 679,660 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,974,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 632,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 382,168 shares during the period. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 580.2% in the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 416,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after buying an additional 354,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

