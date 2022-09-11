StockNews.com Lowers Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.18. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.