Strike Price Reaches $18.93 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $63.31 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.93 or 0.00087604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,345,102 coins. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

