Swiss RE Ltd. Makes New $46.13 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 224,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,134,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.