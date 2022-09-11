Swop (SWOP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,498.00

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $13,498.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swop has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003981 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.74 or 1.00082047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

SWOP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,598,527 coins and its circulating supply is 2,507,095 coins. The official website for Swop is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.